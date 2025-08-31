Statue honors slain Chicago police officer Ella French in Garfield Ridge

The Brief A bronze statue of slain Chicago Police officer Ella French was unveiled Sunday at Wentworth Dog Park in Garfield Ridge, honoring her love for animals and service to the city. French’s mother, Elizabeth, said the location was fitting because her daughter often brought her dog Bella to the park and would stop her squad car to help stray dogs while on duty. Community leaders and FOP President John Catanzara praised French’s sacrifice, with Catanzara urging people to consider pet adoption in her memory.



It was an emotional reveal Sunday morning at Wentworth Park in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood as people gathered to honor slain Chicago Police officer Ella French.

Among the long list of speakers was FOP President John Catanzara who told the crowd that there had been considerable discussion as to how to best honor Ella with some debate over renaming Animal Care and Control. However, after discussing the matter with Ella’s mother Elizabeth, it was decided a bronze statue, created by Eric Blome, was more appropriate given who Ella was.

Elizabeth told the crowd, "Ella took her dog Bella to the dog park often, so I know that it makes her happy to be watching over the dogs that will come here to play at the Wentworth Dog Park."

French, who was shot and killed in West Englewood during a traffic stop in 2021, often brought her love of animals, dogs in particular, to the job.

Her mother said that she would often pull over her squad car while on duty to see a wayward dog on the streets of Chicago.

Al Cacciottolo from the Garfield Ridge Neighborhood Watch spoke on behalf of a grateful community.

"This statue will always remind us of the ultimate sacrifice Ella made serving the city of Chicago and all of its residents," Cacciottolo said. "I know I speak on behalf of our community that we appreciate, support, and respect of all our police officers who work tirelessly to ensure our safety."

Catanzara became emotional when talking about his own appreciation for animal adoption.

"Adopt a dog or a cat; they can save your life," he said. "I’m testimony to tell you an adopted dog saved mine almost fifteen years ago. It’s true. So in Ella’s memory, if you’re feeling alone, if you’re feeling depressed, if you’re having a rough patch, go find a companion that will love you every time you walk through the door."