Ella French murder: Convicted killer Emonte Morgan receives sentence

A man convicted of fatally shooting Chicago Police Officer Ella French in 2021 has been sentenced.

Emonte Morgan, 23, received two sentences of life in prison without parole Wednesday afternoon after being found guilty earlier this year of first-degree murder in French's death.

He was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder related to the shooting of French's partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who was seriously injured and paralyzed.

Yanez spoke to the media shortly after Emonte's sentencing, describing the ongoing difficulty since the shooting.

"It's difficult. Every day, you know, but with all the love and support of my family, my son, you know, we try to find some normalcy but, for everything that we do with FOP… it gives me a purpose of belonging," said Yanez.

Before Emonte's sentencing, his mother, Evalena Flores, addressed the media, calling for the release of body camera footage from the incident.

"I know my son is 100% innocent and these people will go at great lengths to cover up all the mistakes they made that gruesome night and I'm encouraging the public to support me in pushing for those body cams to be released because it's crucial evidence on that body cam that will free my son that the judge ignored and did not show the jury. Apparently his defense didn't help with that either," said Evalena Flores.

Emonte's conviction relates to a shooting that occurred in August 2021.

French, Yanez and Blas stopped Emonte and his brother, Eric Morgan, near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue on Aug. 7 for having expired plates.

The brothers complied and exited the vehicle, but Emonte refused to drop a drink and cellphone he was holding, according to police.

A struggle ensued, Eric Morgan fled, and Emonte began shooting, hitting French and Yanez. Both officers were taken to the hospital, where French died from her injuries.

In Sept. 2021, Emonte was indicted on 85 counts for his role in the shooting and in March 2024, he was found guilty.

The Cook County State's Attorney also issued this statement on Emonte's sentencing:

"Today, justice was served as the court sentenced Emonte Morgan to life in prison for the brutal killing of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and the grievous injury of her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr., in 2021. Officer French's commitment to serving our city with integrity and honor will never be forgotten, and we stand with her family, friends, and the entire Chicago Police Department as they continue to mourn her loss. We would be remiss not to laud Officer Yanez for his courage and resilience throughout this ordeal which has been nothing short of inspiring. Today’s sentencing reinforces our unwavering dedication to seeking justice for all victims of violence and ensuring that those who commit such heinous crimes are held accountable."

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.

