Heating Up the Kitchen: Steak sandwich with the Evergreen Park Fire Department

This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the Evergreen Park Fire Department, making Lt. Brian Vlcek's steak sandwich.

Steak Sandwich recipe

Ingredients

Ribeye, Fillet or NY Strip

1 Lemon

Garlic powder (pinch)

2-3 garlic cloves

1 whole onion

1 package of sliced mushrooms

Butter

Fresh Thyme

Fresh Rosemary

Mayonnaise (1 cup)

Hot Sauce

Salt and Pepper

Bourbon

Sandwich Bread

Instructions

Season the steak with salt and pepper. Place fresh thyme in bourbon and drizzle onto the raw steak.

Combine Mayo, lemon juice, garlic powder and hot sauce in a mixing bowl, mix, then place in fridge for 5-10 minutes. This sauce will be used to drizzle on the steak when cooked.

On a cast-iron pan or griddle, place a small about of oil, once heated place your steak on FAT ENDS first, making sure all ends are seared. (Flip after a few minutes)

Place fresh thyme in pan with the steak. Put the cast iron pan into the oven at 350 degrees and cook for 5 to 7 minutes.

Place oil in another pan to caramelize onions. When they're done, use the same pan to cook mushrooms.

Combine butter and garlic (finely minced) and spread equally over bread and place bread on griddle until lightly toasted.

Take steak out of the oven and slice it.

Place sliced steak on your bun, then drizzle mayo mixture on top. Pile on onions and mushrooms and put more mayo mixture on top.