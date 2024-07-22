Expand / Collapse search

Stella Miller: Chicago girl, 12, reported missing

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 22, 2024 5:47pm CDT
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from the city's Northwest Side.

Stella Miller, who goes by the nickname "Cupcake," was last seen on Sunday in the 4000 block of North Central Park Avenue.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 125 pounds.

The Chicago Police Department noted that Miller has multiple marks on her arms and legs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD’s Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.

