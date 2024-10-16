Step Afrika! celebrates 30th anniversary with special Chicago performance

Step Afrika! is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Saturday with a performance in Chicago.

The dance company was founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams and has toured across the globe.

"Stepping is an African-American art form created by fraternities and sororities about 100 years ago. Step Africa! is the world’s leading authority on this dance form, performing it all over the world in over 60 countries," said Williams.

Saturday's performance will tell the story of the Great Migration.

"We are working with the paintings of Jacob Lawrence, one of our country's most celebrated artists. And he painted the Great Migration, a 60-panel series that tells the journey of African Americans, leaving the south going north and one of those destination points was Chicago," Williams said. "So you won’t just see Step Afrika! performing, you’ll also see his amazing paintings up above the stage and our job is to bring those paintings to life."

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Auditorium Theatre.

