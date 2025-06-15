Steve Carell breaks out into dance during Northwestern University commencement speech

Actor and comedian Steve Carell delivered the commencement speech to Northwestern University's Class of 2025 – complete with a few slick moves.

Family, friends, and graduates filled the United Center on June 15 to celebrate the graduating class, as well as the 167th annual commencement. More than 2,500 Northwestern graduates enjoyed some extra smiles as Steve Carell delivered the commencement address.

Carell reminded graduates that "kindness isn't a weakness—it is a very potent strength." He also encouraged them to harness their insecurities and "turn your jealousy into admiration and use it to fuel your ambition in a positive way."

During the middle of his speech, Carell took a few moments for a dance break to The Ting Tings' "That's Not My Name."

Carell was also presented with an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts, along with three others.

This is the second consecutive year the ceremony has been held at the United Center.

Watch Carell's full speech here (starting at 2:18:52).

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Northwestern University)