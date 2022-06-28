Steve Carell on becoming the voice of lovable villain Gru

Steve Carell returns to his iconic animated villain Gru in his new animated prequel, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" hitting theaters this weekend.

The character is, perhaps, best known for his nondescript eastern European accent – a voice many attempt to get the actor to do in public. The iconic comedy star sat down with FOX 32 entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about the difference between a child asking him to do the voice…and an adult asking him.

"The weirder thing would be a grown adult asking me to do Gru," Carell said. "Most kids don’t associate the face to the voice and it’s almost more disconcerting to hear the face that you’re not expecting make that sound."

The actor added "I do leave, for friends, voice messages for their kids as Gru. That’s always fun."

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" hits theaters on Friday.