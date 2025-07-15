Trial begins for man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso

The Brief Opening statements are beginning in the trial of Steven Montano, accused of fatally shooting Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso during a foot chase in March 2023. The 32-year-old officer, remembered as dedicated and always smiling, was shot near a playground where children hid; despite being mortally wounded, he managed to return fire and critically injure Montano. Dozens of officers are expected to attend the trial to support Vásquez Lasso’s family, as prosecutors plan to show body camera footage of the deadly encounter.



Opening statements will be delivered in the trial of the man accused of fatally shooting Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso more than two years ago.

Steven Montano, 21, faces charges after allegedly firing five shots at Vásquez Lasso during a foot chase in March 2023.

Police had responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Gage Park neighborhood, where a woman had reported being threatened with a gun. The confrontation ended in a schoolyard as children hid behind playground equipment.

Vásquez Lasso, 32, had served with the Chicago Police Department for five years and was remembered by colleagues as a dedicated officer who embodied the American dream. Born in Colombia, he moved to the U.S. at age 18, learned English, and put himself through school before joining the force.

Dozens of officers are expected to attend the trial in support of his family. Prosecutors plan to present footage from Vásquez Lasso’s body-worn camera as part of their case.

Steven Montano | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Fatal shooting of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

The backstory:

On March 1, 2023, Chicago police were responding to a domestic call of a man chasing a woman with a gun.

Montano is the man accused of gunning down Officer Andres Vásquez Lasso around 4:45 p.m., as Montano was being chased by the officer in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue — across the street from Sawyer Elementary School.

Vásquez Lasso, 32, was shot several times, police said. He was taken in "extremely critical condition" to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he died and where a large group of officers somberly gathered through the night before his body was taken by procession to the Cook County morgue on the West Side.

Despite his wounds, Vásquez Lasso was able to return fire and shot Montano in the head, according to police. Montano was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Maria Davila said she was watching a movie on her phone in her home when the shooting happened. It was nice out and kids were hanging out at the school playground across the street. She heard a loud noise and "thought it was fireworks at first."

Davila went to the window and saw a man down in a parking lot next to the playground, holding his chest and shouting, and another man — Vasquez-Lasso — lying closer to the playground and not moving. The dozen or so kids at the school were hiding beneath playground equipment.

"He was always smiling"

Vasquez-Lasso was married and had a young daughter. They had just moved into a home in Marquette Park a little over a year ago, according to a neighbor, Sara Montemayor.

"I just saw them the day before out walking their dog. I know the grandma is over a lot to help out with the daughter" said Montemayor, 34. "It’s hard knowing that happened to a neighbor."

Vasquez-Lasso was shot just 2 1/2 miles from his home. A day after the shooting, four police officers from the Chicago Lawn Police District arrived at the scene of the shooting with flowers for a memorial.

"We’re out here to pay our respects to our brother in blue," said one of the officers, who declined to give her name.

She said the four of them worked an earlier shift than Vasquez-Lasso and only knew him in passing, but knew he was bright and on the rise.

"He was always smiling," the officer said.