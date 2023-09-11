Steven Tyler's injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule Chicago show

Aerosmith, the legendary rock band, has announced the rescheduling of their upcoming show at the United Center on Friday, along with several other tour dates, due to an injury sustained by lead vocalist Steven Tyler.

According to the band, Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a performance on Saturday, resulting in subsequent bleeding.

In a statement, Steven Tyler expressed his disappointment, saying, "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The newly scheduled tour dates are as follows:

Monday, January 29, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday, February 26, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The band has assured fans that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available. Fans with inquiries regarding refunds are encouraged to contact their point of purchase for assistance.