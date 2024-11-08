Stevenson High School gets hyped up for Orange Friday ahead of big playoff game

The FOX 32 Orange Friday pep rally featured the Patriots of Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, a school that is so big, it looks more like a college campus.

"Being at a school of over 4,000 kids, I think it’s really helpful [to be on the dance team] because going into school, you already have an immediate friend group of of 20-plus girls and boys, and it’s so nice to have a good support system," Patriettes Dance Team member Erin Liu said.

Colette Norvelle said cheerleading has given her a sense of community.

"It is also giving me a role as a mentor to all the younger kids coming to Stevenson, and I love it so much," Norvelle said.

Karina Zakabluk is a champion swimmer. She said getting up early for practice isn’t easy but the team is preparing for the postseason.

"The overall environment of swim is so amazing and at the end of the season we all love to see each other do amazing," Zakabluk said.

Griffin Suren is on the football team, entering the second round of playoffs.

"We are pretty pumped. We have a chance to do something we haven’t done in about 10 years or so, win our second round playoff game coming off a big win last week. We’re going to do the same this week," Suren said.

Michelle Dubilirer plays flag football, a recent addition to IHSA sports.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to play football in high school but I never thought it would be possible. It is possible," Dubilirer said.

Evan Park is a National Honor Society member. He said students raise money every year to help their community.

"Not only do we help over 300 kids with give-a-thon, but we support our local food bank for 6 months," Park said. "It creates a culture of giving here at Stevenson, where all the kids are able to settle and take a break from their academics during the month of November, where there’s a lot of tests and their final grades are coming out. It’s a time for all the students to come together as a community and help out all the people around us, where we’re able to give gifts to the younger children and surrounding community."

Principal Troy Gobble received the FOX 32 Chicago Bears personalized jersey through a real play that the school borrowed from the Bears, a play they used in their game in London, where Cole Kmet was the target receiver.

It worked for the Bears, and it worked for Stevenson when they defeated Sandburg High School in the first round of playoffs.

The Bears face the New England Patriots this weekend.

"We’re really excited for a green and gold Patriot victory tonight and a red and blue Patriot loss on Sunday," Gobble said.