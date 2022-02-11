Stevenson High School students, parents protest mask mandate

A walkout at Stevenson High School in suburban Lincolnshire, as students and parents protest mask requirements.

Now, the school is speaking out.

The protest began with the first bell Friday morning. School officials say there were about 40 parents and 50 students protesting at the campus entrance.

Demonstrators say they want to have the choice to wear a face masks inside.

Stevenson’s masking and quarantine requirements remain in place despite a Sangamon County judge issuing a decision last week to temporarily block Gov. JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

Lawsuits were filed against 145 Illinois school districts. Stevenson was not named in the suit, which means the order does not apply.

Throughout the morning, Stevenson staff worked closely with Lincolnshire police to monitor protesters.

Yet, in a statement, school leaders say there were reports of students being verbally assaulted by protesters while entering and exiting the building.

"We're just advocating for a choice here. We've been really suffering from adult politics and we've sacrificed so much. It's really just time we get our lives back," said senior Lilly Wangar.

Sasha Pankov is a sophomore and in favor of mask wearing.

"There's a reason surgeons wear masks, it’s to keep spit particles from spraying on patients because they can infect them," she said.

The principal of Stevenson High School issued a joint statement this afternoon with the district superintendent, saying in part that it welcomes the right and freedom to express ones-self but safety will remain their top priority.