Expand / Collapse search

Still no sign of missing boy Kyrin Carter after surveillance video showed him entering river

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Hammond
FOX 32 Chicago

Surveillance video shows missing boy entering Little Calumet River in Hammond: officials

City officials in Hammond, Indiana tell FOX 32 News they have obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that clearly shows 12-year-old Kyrin Carter going into the Little Calumet River. The boy with autism has been missing since last weekend.

HAMMOND, Ind. - On Sunday, there was still no sign of Kyrin Carter, a 12-year-old boy with autism who has been missing for more than a week.

Carter, 12, left the Best Western in Hammond, Indiana, on Saturday, May 15. Carter has autism and walked out barefoot while a relative was asleep.

Officials told FOX 32 News on Friday that surveillance video shows Carter entering the Little Calumet River, where crews have been searching for days.

Police told Fox 32 News on Sunday that searches were "limited" and that "regular checks occur daily."

Carter's family is from Kansas City. They had traveled to Hammond to visit family.

On Sunday morning, the congregation at Life Point Church in Hammond prayed for Carter's safe return to his parents.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Father of missing 12-year-old Indiana boy with autism says he suspects foul play

A 12-year-old boy with autism, who was last seen Saturday near the Best Western hotel in Hammond, is still missing.