Still no sign of missing boy Kyrin Carter after surveillance video showed him entering river

On Sunday, there was still no sign of Kyrin Carter, a 12-year-old boy with autism who has been missing for more than a week.

Carter, 12, left the Best Western in Hammond, Indiana, on Saturday, May 15. Carter has autism and walked out barefoot while a relative was asleep.

Officials told FOX 32 News on Friday that surveillance video shows Carter entering the Little Calumet River, where crews have been searching for days.

Police told Fox 32 News on Sunday that searches were "limited" and that "regular checks occur daily."

Carter's family is from Kansas City. They had traveled to Hammond to visit family.

On Sunday morning, the congregation at Life Point Church in Hammond prayed for Carter's safe return to his parents.

