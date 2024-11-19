Stolen car crashes into pole in Gresham, killing 1 and injuring 4 others

The Brief A stolen car crashed into a pole on Chicago’s South Side early Monday, killing one passenger and injuring four others. The white Chrysler 300 struck the pole in the 7700 block of South Vincennes Avenue, with injuries ranging from serious to fair among the surviving occupants. Weapons were recovered from the vehicle, and charges are pending as police continue to investigate.



A single-car crash left one person dead and four others injured early Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Police said a white Chrysler 300 that had previously been reported stolen was traveling southbound around 2:12 a.m. when it struck a pole in the 7700 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Five people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of the backseat passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 19-year-old man who was driving the car suffered a broken femur and hip. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. An 18-year-old man suffered cuts in the crash and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Paramedics took two other passengers to Advocate Christ Medical Center to be treated, a 22-year-old man with unspecified injuries and another male, whose age was unknown, who broke his femur. They were listed in fair and serious conditions, respectively.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no additional injuries were reported.

Police said that weapons were recovered from inside the vehicle. Charges are pending.