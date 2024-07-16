After storms, some Chicago-area homeowners may not have power restored until Friday

The University Park neighborhood in Chicago was one of the hardest-hit areas in terms of power outages during Monday night's severe storms, which left approximately 430,000 customers without electricity across northern Illinois.

ComEd crews have been working around the clock to restore power. Alongside University Park, officials reported that customers in Joliet, Streeter, and Freeport were also severely impacted.

As of now, more than 40% of customers have had their power restored, and ComEd aims to have 80% of service restored by Wednesday evening. However, for some residents, power may not be restored until Friday night.

"First all of our police, fire stations, then we look at hospitals, nursing homes, and then critical infrastructures and utilities like water plants, pumping plants," said Dave Perez, ComEd Executive Vice President and COO. "We are putting every available resource and team member into this response. We have called in mutual assistance from all neighboring utility partners, across the nation, including Canada. We have over 300 utility workers coming from Canada as well."

Residents experiencing outages are asked to report them by calling 1-800-EDISON-1 or by visiting www.comed.com.

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down across the Chicagoland area Monday night.