At least 5 tornadoes touched down in Chicago area Monday night, including 1 in the city: NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Tuesday that at least five tornadoes touched down in the Chicagoland area Monday night as severe weather swept through northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The NWS has deployed six damage survey teams to assess the widespread destruction, with 29 potential damage paths currently under investigation. So far, the NWS has confirmed the following tornadoes:

Channahon, IL: At least EF-1 tornado

Near West Side of Chicago to the far western portions of the Loop: EF-1 tornado

Bristol & Oswego areas: EF-1 tornado

Justice & Bridgeview: At least EF-0 tornado

Crown Point, IN: At least EF-0 tornado

Tragically, a 44-year-old woman from Cedar Lake, Indiana, lost her life due to the storms, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

As of noon Tuesday, PowerOutage.us reported that 215,000 customers in Illinois were without power, though the number had been significantly higher earlier in the day. Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports experienced dozens of flight cancelations on Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department reported on the social media site X that there was only one serious injury in the city — a person injured when a tree fell on their car.

The NWS teams will continue to survey the damage in the coming days to identify additional tornado tracks and assess the full extent of the storm's impact.

