Storms could impact holiday travel -- what to know

As we gear up for the holidays, loads of folks are gearing up for some serious traveling—planes, trains, automobiles, you name it.

AAA's guessing that a whopping 115 million people will hit the road for journeys stretching at least 50 miles. That's over a 10-day stretch from now until Jan. 1, and it's about two percent more than last year.

If you're headed to the airport Friday, brace yourself. O'Hare's surrounded by bumper-to-bumper traffic, and once you're inside, it's a whole different kind of busy.

Flight-wise, there've been about a dozen cancelations at O'Hare, plus a couple more at Midway. Luckily, delays are mostly minimal—both spots are seeing wait times of 15 minutes or less. But the lines? Yeesh. Whether you're inside or outside the airports, especially in those security queues, they're something to reckon with.

The TSA's expecting 2.5 million folks to take to the skies every single day until Jan. 2nd. Rain might be coming down now, but the forecast says things might get dicey in the next few days.

Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary, warned about potential nasty weather messing with Christmas and New Year travel. The FAA's teaming up with airlines, using weather predictions from the National Weather Service to plot out flight paths through the busiest parts of the sky.

Buttigieg also wanted to make sure everyone knows: if your flight gets axed for whatever reason, you're owed a full refund.