Street racing crash in Dallas leads to death of innocent driver

A crash involving two street racers in Dallas resulted in the death of a 45-year-old driver who was not involved in the street racing.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday, as the drivers of two Chevy Camaros were racing each other at a high rate of speed in the 500 block of S. Master Drive.

Police said Kendrick Lyons was stopped at a stop sign on Cushing Drive, and as he tried to cross Master Dr., he was struck by one of the Camaros.

Lyons was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

His vehicle caught fire and was burned down to its frame.

The driver of the Camaro that hit Lyons’ vehicle was taken to a hospital with “serious internal injuries.” His condition is not known at this time. His name is not being released at this time.

The driver of the other Camaro, identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Valdez, hit a curb and mailbox, and then was able to stop his car.

Valdez remained on scene and turned himself into officers.

According to police, Valdez and the other driver will be charged with racing causing death.