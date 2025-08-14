Chicago suburb calls out 'street takeovers'

article

Lombard police are warning residents about organized "street takeovers" involving groups of 30 to 40 riders on e-bikes, e-scooters, dirt bikes and other motorized devices.

Police said the gatherings pose serious safety risks to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

"Street takeovers"

What we know:

Officials urged parents to speak with their children about the legal and safe operation of the devices, which must follow all traffic laws when used on public roadways.

Violations, including blocking traffic or unsafe riding, can result in tickets, fines, vehicle impoundment or arrest, police said. Parents may also face penalties if minors are involved, including tickets, financial liability, delays in the teen’s ability to obtain a driver’s license until age 21 and responsibility for damages or court costs.

The warning from officials follows a similar crackdown on groups of e-bike riders in Elk Grove Village.

The department said it has been educating the community about laws and safety issues surrounding motorized devices for several months while also issuing citations and making arrests when needed.

