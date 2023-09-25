Striking UAW workers in Bolingbrook get political support from Durbin

Despite some progress, it appears the United Auto Workers and Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are all still far apart. Now striking workers in the Chicago area are getting some political support on the picket line.

Workers at the GM parts distribution facility in Bolingbrook walked off the job on Friday, and have set up a picket line in front of the now shuttered facility. On Monday, they got a visit in a show of support from Illinois' senior U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

"To think that there are men and women who are crafting these automobiles that cost [$50,000 to $80,000], and they're paying just about the same as the guy who's crafting the Subway sandwich. Something's wrong with this picture," Durbin said.

He spent about 20 minutes dropping off coffee and donuts and talking with some of the 90 workers at the facility who are now off the job. They're among a total of 18,000 UAW workers now on strike against Detroit's Big 3 automakers - Ford, GM and Stellantis - at 38 facilities across 20 states. But 100 workers at a Stellantis factory in Naperville are also on strike.

The UAW is asking for wage increases of 36% in general pay over the next four years. They say that number sounds big, but it follows years of wage erosion at a time when the Big 3 automakers are making billions of dollars in profits.

Durbin explained why he joined the striking workers Monday in Bolingbrook.

"In 1963, the executives in the automobile companies were making 30 times what the workers were making on the line. Now it's 500 times at the highest levels. I mean, these people are making $20 and $30 million a year as chief executives. I think that's just gone way too far," he said.

The Big 3 automakers responded in a statement last Friday, saying that they have offered more than 20% in wage increases over the next four years of that new proposed contract.

However, the workers in Bolingrook say that would only catch them up from inflation. They want a lot more than that.