String of home burglaries reported on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are warning residents in two South Side neighborhoods after a series of home burglaries since the New Year.

In at least eight incidence, the burglar forces entry into a residence and steals property from within before fleeing the scene, according to a CPD community alert.

All of the burglaries have taken place in the Clearing or Garfield Ridge neighborhoods.

Around 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Normandy Avenue in Garfield Ridge

Around 8 a.m. on Jan. 7 in the 5600 block of South Mobile Avenue in Garfield Ridge

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 5300 block of South Mason Avenue in Garfield Ridge

Around 1:36 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 6000 block of West 60th Street in Clearing

Around 7 a.m. on Jan. 15 in the 6800 block of West 60th Place in Clearing

Around 4:04 a.m. on Jan. 17 in the 5400 block of South Newland Avenue in Garfield Ridge

Around 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 17 in the 5400 block of South Melvina Avenue in Garfield Ridge

Around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the 5300 block of South Neenah Avenue in Garfield Ridge

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.