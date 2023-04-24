Stroger Hospital receives federal funding to help NICU

Stroger Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is getting a big boost thanks to some newly announced federal funding.

Officials say $863,000 will go toward the purchase of new incubators, infant warmers and other care tools.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth joined a number of other officials to talk about how the funding will help that facility.

"Infants in the Neonatal ICU need high-quality care for the strongest chance at growing and thriving," said Duckworth. "And we need to make sure that these babies have everything that they need initially to be healthy and to grow, and it should not be dependent on your income level, the neighborhood you live in or the color of your skin."

Approximately one-quarter of babies delivered at Stroger require care in the NICU.