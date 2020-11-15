Strong winds knock down trees in Chicago area, smashing cars and damaging property

article

Strong winds pounded the Chicago area on Sunday, knocking down trees and knocking out power.

Some wind gusts were 60 miles per hour.

In South Chicago, a tree smashed on to a car on East Cheltenham Place. No injuries were reported. In Lincoln Park, a fallen tree blocked Larabee Street.

As of Sunday at 5 p.m., Comed reported that about 4,000 customers were without power.

The strong winds forced some COVID testing sites to close early. The state closed locations in Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Aurora and South Holland. Those sites are expected to be open on Monday.

A wind advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.