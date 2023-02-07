Student accused of threatening violence at Chicago school

A Villa Park teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly making violent threats against their Chicago high school last week.

The Willowbrook High School student was charged Monday with two counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making threatening statements towards Menta Academy Midway in Chicago, where he attends as an out-placed student for a portion of the school day, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. Police did not name the 13-year-old because he is a minor.

Prosecutors said last Wednesday, the boy allegedly told a teacher at Willowbrook "I'm going to shoot them b*****s up."

The teacher reported the incident to the dean of the school, who then spoke to the boy.

The boy then allegedly told the dean "I'm going to f*****g shoot them; not this school, everyone at my other school," prosecutors said.

School officials called Villa Park police who conducted an investigation and contacted the State's Attorney's Office.

"Any threat of violence aimed at a school will immediately be investigated and if found credible, will be charged accordingly," Berlin said. "Teachers can’t teach, and students can’t learn if they are in fear for their safety while at school.

"As soon as our Villa Park School Resource Officer was alerted to the threat, he gathered law enforcement resources to bring about a safe resolution to the alleged threat," Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said.

A judge ordered the teen be placed on home detention with electronic monitoring during a hearing Monday afternoon.

He is due back in court on Feb. 27.