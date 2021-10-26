Student charged in stabbing and brawl at Zion-Benton Township High School

article

A student is now charged in a violent brawl at Zion-Benton Township High School.

Police were called to the school on Monday and arrested Joseph Bragg, 18, of Zion.

A 15-year-old student who was stabbed is expected to recover.

Bragg is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with great bodily harm. On Tuesday, he was given a $75,000 bond and turned over to the Lake County Jail.

