Student supervisor at Wheaton Warrenville South HS charged with sexually assaulting child

A student supervisor at a Wheaton Warrenville South High School has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

Cesar Navarro, 63, was arrested Friday.

The high school principal notified parents of the arrest and told them that it does not involve any students at Wheaton Warrenville South High School.

Navarro was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl between June 1 and Sept. 25.

Bail was set at $500,000. Navarro is currently being held at DuPage County jail.

According to the school, Navarro has been placed on leave.