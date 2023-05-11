Student's bond set at $500K for threatening peers with gun at Glenbard South High School

A student at a suburban school is accused of bringing a gun to school earlier this week.

The juvenile has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a public school and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, a student at Glenbard South High School allegedly threatened other students with a firearm while in the school parking lot.

After receiving this information, school authorities and law enforcement met with the student in the parking lot of the school at his car, prosecutors said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Inside the car, authorities allegedly found an unloaded .44 caliber firearm.

The student was taken into custody by the School Resource Officer.

"School safety remains a top priority of my office," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Schools are central to our communities and incidents such as alleged in this case, can have a chilling effect on not only the students and staff at the school, but all of us. We must all work together to ensure our schools remain a safe place where teachers can teach and students can learn without fear for their personal safety. My office takes any sign of potential violence involving a school very seriously and anyone suspected of any such behavior will be investigated and charged accordingly."

A judge set the student's bond at $500,000.

The student's next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.