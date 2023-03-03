Students treated at Chicago high school after ingesting edibles

Several high school students had to be treated by paramedics Friday afternoon after ingesting edibles.

According to Chicago police, five to six students were treated at Fenger High School on 112th and South Wallace and then released to their parents.

The principal of Fenger High School sent a letter to parents saying, in part:



"Safety is always my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation involving our school. Today, we were made aware that some members of our school community ingested an unknown substance. Support was provided to these community members, and the CPS Office of Safety and Security was notified. We will be handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies.



We believe the impacted community members may have ingested the unknown substance in the form of "edibles," which are food or drinks that are made with unknown or prohibited substances. Prohibited substances of any kind are not allowed at our school, and we encourage you to take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child about the health and safety risks associated with consuming edibles, especially if they come from an unknown source."

