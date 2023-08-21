Pritzker joins students on first day of classes

It was back to school Monday for college students at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and other U of I campuses.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was on hand to welcome students to their first full day of classes.

More than 90,000 students are currently enrolled in the U of I system.

Also on Monday, a parade of student-athletes celebrated the new school year and athletics season at Chicago State.

Both faculty and staff were there to cheer them on for that event on campus, which included a performance by the school's marching band.