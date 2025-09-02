Suburban attorney accused of forging hundreds of service hours for client, prosecutors say

The Brief Attorney Devin Luster, 30, was indicted on six forgery counts for allegedly falsifying a client’s community service records. She surrendered to DuPage County Jail on Aug. 28 and was released. Luster is due back in court Oct. 9.



A suburban attorney has been indicted on six counts of forgery after prosecutors alleged she falsified court-ordered community service records for a client.

What we know:

A DuPage County judge issued a personal recognizance arrest warrant on Aug. 26 for Devin Luster, 30, of South Holland, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Devin Luster, 30. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

Two days later, Luster turned herself in at the DuPage County Jail, where she was processed and released.

She faces six counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony, prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges Luster "knowingly delivered to the DuPage County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office a false document apparently capable of defrauding another, being a volunteer community service documentation form … dated Dec. 16, 2024, that indicated" her client had completed 247.5 hours of community service at a daycare facility in Calumet City.

The six-count indictment was filed Aug. 26.

What they're saying:

"Court orders are not optional, and anyone caught submitting falsified documents to the Court will face serious consequences," Berlin said. "I thank the Grand Jury for their time and dedication to the rule of law. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Ken Tatarelis, Supervisor of my office’s Public Integrity/Financial Crimes Division, as well as State’s Attorney Investigator Timothy Black for their thorough investigation into this matter that led to charges against the defendant."

What's next:

Luster is scheduled to return to court Oct. 9.