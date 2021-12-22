Suburban Chicago group helping families in need this holiday season

A suburban group is making its already tight-knit community even stronger.

The 3:11 Project has a very active Facebook page.

Requests for everything from school supplies and birthday cakes, to cars and furniture, are posted on the page.

This holiday season, they delivered toys to nearly 300 local kids and stuffed stockings for 300 senior citizens.

The executive director left the corporate world because she saw a need for school supplies then Christmas gifts. Now, she says they fill the gaps between needy families and social service organizations.

"When we first started it was you know, like 50 people on a Facebook page, and now it's close to 10,000, and it's literally every time we put out a post to help somebody it's almost instantaneous," said 3:11 project founder Amy Lawler.

