Suburban Chicago lifeguards honored for saving woman who collapsed during water aerobics class in Joliet

Three suburban Chicago lifeguards were honored Saturday for saving a woman's life during a water aerobics class in Joliet.

The Red Cross said that last June, Marge Bell collapsed while doing water aerobics at the Inwood Athletic Club in Joliet.

Lifeguards Julia Castillo and Cole Kics got Bell out of the water, and together with Aquatics Superintendent Lauren Ryan, started CPR. They used an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to help revive her.

Bell, who is from Shorewood, started to fully regain consciousness in the ambulance.

The lifeguards were given the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders, which is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals or group of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

