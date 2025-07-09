Suburban Chicago man charged in Crystal Lake crash was driving with suspended license: police

article

The Brief A speeding driver ran a red light in Crystal Lake, crashing into three vehicles and injuring several people. The suspect, Deondrae L. Clements, fled the scene but was later caught by police. He now faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.



Several people were injured and a driver was charged with several felonies after a four-car crash Tuesday night in Crystal Lake.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:14 p.m. at the intersection of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road, according to Crystal Lake police.

A Mazda SUV was speeding west on Three Oaks Road before running a red light and striking two sedans heading south on Route 31. The Mazda then collided head-on with an SUV traveling east on Three Oaks Road.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Deondrae L. Clements, 35, of Elgin, fled the scene but was later apprehended by East Dundee police.

The drivers of the sedans sustained minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals, while the SUV driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted for treatment.

Clements, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody and charged with failure to report an accident involving personal injury, aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, and driving with a license suspended or revoked for DUI.

Clements was taken to McHenry County Jail.