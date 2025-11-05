Suburban Chicago man charged in shooting of woman on North Side

article

The Brief A man was charged in connection with a North Side shooting Monday morning. Justin Abbott was arrested shortly after the incident and is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.



A man was charged with shooting a woman during an argument Monday morning on Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

Justin Abbott, 28, allegedly shot a 23-year-old woman in the shoulder while they were arguing around 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Broadway, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.

Abbott, of Skokie, was arrested minutes after the shooting and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What's next:

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.