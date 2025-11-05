Suburban Chicago man charged in shooting of woman on North Side
article
CHICAGO - A man was charged with shooting a woman during an argument Monday morning on Chicago's North Side.
What we know:
Justin Abbott, 28, allegedly shot a 23-year-old woman in the shoulder while they were arguing around 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Broadway, according to Chicago police.
The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.
Abbott, of Skokie, was arrested minutes after the shooting and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
What's next:
He has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.