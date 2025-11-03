Woman seriously wounded in North Side shooting; suspect arrested: police
CHICAGO - A shooting on Chicago’s North Side Monday morning left a woman in serious condition and a man in custody, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened at 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of N. Broadway.
Chicago police said a 23-year-old woman was arguing with a man who pulled a gun and fired at her.
The woman was shot in the upper left shoulder and taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition, according to CPD.
No other injuries were reported.
What's next:
The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene but was later found and taken into custody.
Charges are pending as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.