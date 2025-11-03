Woman seriously wounded in North Side shooting; suspect arrested: police

The Brief A 23-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder during an argument Monday morning in the 5700 block of North Broadway and taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition. The suspect fled but was later arrested; charges are pending as police continue to investigate.



A shooting on Chicago’s North Side Monday morning left a woman in serious condition and a man in custody, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of N. Broadway.

Chicago police said a 23-year-old woman was arguing with a man who pulled a gun and fired at her.

The woman was shot in the upper left shoulder and taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition, according to CPD.

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene but was later found and taken into custody.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.