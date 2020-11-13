Suburban Cook County issues stay-at-home advisory to curb spread of COVID-19

article

Cook County issued a stay-at-home advisory on Friday, urging all suburban residents to only leave home for essential reasons to help curb the increased spread of coronavirus.

The guidelines are in alignment with the State of Illinois, and come one day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a similar stay-at-home advisory for the city of Chicago.

“Now more than ever, we must come together to stay apart,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Cook County Department of Public Health Senior Medical Officer. “We know limiting gatherings with friends and family can be hard, but we also know that virtual celebrations will save lives.”

The advisory is as follows:

STAY HOME: As much as possible, please refrain from any non-essential activities and stay home. If you must go out for essential activities, such as work, to attend school, get tested for COVID-19, get a flu shot, or to shop for groceries: Wear a mask consistently and correctly over your nose and mouth. Avoid close contact with others and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others who do not live with you. Wash hands often with soap and warm water.

LIMIT GATHERINGS: As much as possible, please refrain from attending or hosting gatherings with people who do not live in your household. This includes recommendations to postpone holiday gatherings or host virtual celebrations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

LIMIT TRAVEL: As much as possible, do not engage in any non-essential travel, including vacations or trips to visit relatives or friends.

WORK FROM HOME: As much as possible, CCDPH is calling on employers in suburban Cook County to re-establish telework protocols for staff who are able to work from home.

The Cook County stay-at-home advisory will take effect Monday, November 16 at 6 a.m. and will last at least 30 days, according to officials.

Advertisement

Over 99,000 people in suburban Cook County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and positivity rates are over 15%, according to a CCDPH statement.