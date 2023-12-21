Suburban high school wrestler barred from competing reinstated after legal battle

A suburban student-athlete who was barred from competing for all four years has been reinstated after taking the case to court.

The Marian Central Catholic High School student started his freshman year here in the fall.

Passionate about wrestling, he was devastated when the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) ruled him ineligible to compete based on where he lives.

The student is from Oregon, Illinois, which is outside the 30-mile radius of the school that the IHSA enforces.

However, to comply with the rules, Jimmy Mastny, who was home-schooled, moved in with a close family friend. His parents even transferred guardianship to that person.

But here's the catch: she is the wrestling coach's mom.

Still, student-athlete advocate Joe Trost says their families have been friends for years.

When the situation was reported to IHSA, the organization suspended Coach Jordan Blanton for one year and Mastny for all four.

"It was the first time, that I could find, anytime in the IHSA history that they had banned an incoming freshman, not just for this year, but all four years. And at the end of the day, the goal is for adults to work with adults to help kids, and while there may be some optics on one side, there are some really bad optics the other way of public versus private adult ego issues going on, and it's really impacting a child," said Trost.