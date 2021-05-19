Suburban man charged after allegedly kidnapping 20-year-old woman, beating and sexually assaulting her

article

A 20-year-old suburban man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping a woman, tying her down and sexually assaulting her in Lake Barrington Wednesday morning.

Ryan Storm of Palatine faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery - strangulation, aggravated sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Lake County deputies responded to the 28000 block of Commercial Avenue for a possible assault in progress.

A 911 caller reported that he wanted to check the well-being of Storm due to a strange call he received from the suspect.

The well-being check took place at Storm's place of work, which is a business located on Commercial Avenue, authorities said.

When the 911 caller went inside the business, Storm fled out the door.

The caller then observed a nude woman bound to a piece of heavy equipment, officials said.

The woman, 20, had been battered and was the victim of a sexual assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering.

Deputies spent several hours searching for Storm, authorities said.

Just after 8 a.m., information indicated that Storm was in Fox River Grove, attempting to avoid apprehension.

A Fox River Grove Police Officer observed Storm running in the 900 block of Ski Hill Road.

The officer pursued Storm on foot and the officer was able to take Storm into custody, authorities said.

"I firmly believe that the victim’s life was saved because of the gut feeling the caller had, and the caller taking the further step of checking on the situation in the middle of the night," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. That, in conjunction with terrific law-enforcement collaboration, saved the victim’s life and allowed us to take the offender into custody."