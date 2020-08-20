Suburban man in custody, facing child pornography charges

article

A 66-year-old Westmont man is in custody and facing several counts of possessing child pornography, authorities say.

Marc J. Dorner of the 300 block of South Cass Avenue is charged with six counts of possessing child pornography.

Westmont police and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at Dorner’s apartment Thursday morning

following an undercover Internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files, police say.

After examining Dorner's digital electronics, authorities say they discovered the presence of several child pornography files.

Dorner is expected in bond court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.