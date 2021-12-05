Suburban man killed in car crash in Hampshire Township

A suburban man was killed in a car crash in Kane County on Sunday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a single-car crash in Hampshire Township at 4:30 a.m.

A Honda Ridgeline had smashed into a tree on U.S. Highway 20.

The only person in the car, Adrian Guzman-Vargas, 49, of Carpentersville, was killed.

Deputies said that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

