Suburban man killed in car crash in Hampshire Township

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carpentersville
CARPENTERSVILLE, Illinois - A suburban man was killed in a car crash in Kane County on Sunday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a single-car crash in Hampshire Township at 4:30 a.m.

A Honda Ridgeline had smashed into a tree on U.S. Highway 20.

The only person in the car, Adrian Guzman-Vargas, 49, of Carpentersville, was killed.

Deputies said that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

