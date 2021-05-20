Suburban restaurant closes after owner was accused of recording 'upskirt' videos

A popular restaurant in southwest suburban Frankfort has closed after its owner was accused of recording "upskirt" videos of several of his young employees.

Parmesans Wood Stone Pizza is no longer in business.

Owner Michael Papandrea is facing both civil lawsuits and criminal charges.

A 375-page complaint filed in circuit court in February alleged that Papandrea installed tiny cameras in his shoes and approached young female employees.

The complaint said that eight young women, some of them just 16 and 14-years-old at the time, were told to wear skirts to work at Parmesan's Wood Stone Pizza, unaware that they were being "up-skirted" by their boss.

In March, investigators executed a search warrant at the restaurant after receiving tips about illegal recording on the premises.

They seized electronics and video evidence showing multiple up-skirt videos Papandrea allegedly recorded of female employees without their permission.

Papandrea was charged with unauthorized video recording.

There was reportedly a camera in the women's bathroom as well.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.