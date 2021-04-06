Suburban voters head to the polls to vote on school sports, defunding the police

It’s Election Day across the suburbs and there are some big decisions to be made.

Oak Park is asking everyone to weigh in on the controversial topic of defunding police. On the ballot, voters will simply be asked whether or not they support the village defunding the department.

If approved, it doesn't mean the department will be drained of its funds.

The question is merely a survey for the village to weigh people's responses and see if it would be supported or not.

In Flossmoor, voters there will elect a woman to be mayor for the first time in the village's 100 year history.



Michelle Nelson and Dr. Lakshmi Emory are vying for the position.

Residents in Lemont will vote on a referendum that asks for funding to reopen Central School.

As more families beat a path to the suburbs, growing class sizes have become a challenge.

Central School closed in 2012.

The goal is to ease crowded classrooms at other grade schools in town.

In Warren Township, people are voting on a tax hike that could make or break high school sports and arts programs.

In Frankfort, a referendum for a new recreational facility will be on the ballot.

The park district is asking voters about acquiring the Borg-Warner Plant. It's going to close and the park district says it's a unique opportunity to transform the property into much-needed recreational space.

The park district says this would not impact property taxes for residents.

Maple Park is asking for tax dollars to buy new fire trucks. The increase would mean about $60 in additional tax on homes costing $100,000.



The Maple Park Fire Protection District says the average age of its fleet is 18-years-old.

The district also hopes to boost wages and improve firefighter training.

Polls close at 7 p.m.