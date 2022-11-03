Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old

article

A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man.

Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.

According to police, on March 19, Jacek drove her vehicle southbound on Milwaukee Avenue, north of West Lake Avenue, too fast on wet pavement.

Her vehicle struck 73-year-old Young Park's vehicle, which resulted in a six-vehicle crash.

Park later died of his injuries.

Four other drivers were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.