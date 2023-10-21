Suburban woman indicted in Vernon Hills hit and run crash that left bicyclist maimed

An Elk Grove Village woman was charged with leaving the scene of a crash after hitting and seriously injuring a bicyclist earlier this year.

Elisiana Serna, 25, struck a 60-year-old Grayslake man with her car on Butterfield Road south of Golf Road in Vernon Hills on April 27.

Serna told investigators she left the scene believing she hit a deer.

Vernon Hills police were able to track Serna down using witness statements, evidence from the scene and an automated license plate reader camera.

The victim of the crash was rendered quadriplegic, and he remains in a rehabilitation facility as he receives ongoing care.

If found guilty, Serna faces potential sentences of one to three years in the Department of Corrections for a class four felony and three to seven years for a class two felony.

She is next due in court on Nov. 1.