Suburbs clash in fight over information regarding red light cameras

Oak Brook has filed another Freedom of Information Act request over red light cameras in neighboring Oakbrook Terrace.

This comes after Oakbrook Terrace collected more than $275,000 from traffic camera violations for September, October and November.

Oak Brook has called the program corrupt.

However, Oakbrook Terrace has fired back, saying the request is a misuse of the FOIA process and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

The former mayor of Oakbrook Terrace was convicted of accepting money to allow the cameras in the city.