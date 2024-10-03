Success story highlights impact of Chicago's youth programs on reducing violence

The Brief Chicago youth violence prevention programs like "Choose to Change" have shown significant success in reducing violent behavior. The University of Chicago Crime Lab’s research shows a 39% reduction in violent crime arrests among program participants. One success story comes from Jamal Hallman, who turned his life around through the program and now runs a clothing brand while excelling in school.



Chicago’s efforts to reduce youth violence are showing encouraging results, thanks to programs like "Choose to Change," which are making a real difference in the lives of at-risk youth.

One of those success stories is Jamal Hallman, a participant in the program who now describes himself as a changed man.

"I was an issue and caused problems, and didn't care that I did," Hallman said, recalling his troubled past.

Two years ago, he joined the Choose to Change program through the Youth Advocate Program in Burnside, and his life has taken a dramatic turn since then.

Once a week, Hallman met with a counselor during school hours. The first part of each session focused on his grades and attendance, while the last 40 minutes were dedicated to therapy and future planning. The combination of counseling and therapy helped him not only graduate from the program but also turn his life around.

Now 18, Hallman says he owns a clothing brand, works for Peoples Gas, and is a 4.0 student at Fender High School.

Hallman’s success is just one example of the program’s impact. The University of Chicago Crime Lab and Education Lab recently evaluated the program, which serves youth ages 13 to 18, and found significant reductions in violent behavior.

According to Kim Smith, Director of Programs at the labs, young people who participated in Choose to Change were 39% less likely to be arrested for violent crime two years after completing the program. Even three years later, they were 28% less likely to be arrested for violent crime.

Chicago Public Schools is expanding youth violence prevention programs to more schools.