Man, 48, dies after crashing into Sugar Grove ditch

A suburban man died after crashing his car into a ditch Saturday morning in Sugar Grove.

The crash happened around 2:53 a.m. in the 2S800 block of Bliss Road, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a Chevrolet Impala that had struck a pole and was resting in a ditch with the driver, Ariel Martinez, trapped inside and critically injured.

Martinez was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Martinez, of Batavia, was wearing a seatbelt during the crash but the car's airbags never deployed, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Kane County Investigations Division.