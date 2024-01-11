Sugar Grove man, 18, facing slew of child pornography charges

A Sugar Grove man is being held in the Kane County Jail until his court date, facing a slew of child pornography charges.

Brandon M. Finn, 18, is facing three child pornography charges, listed below:

Child pornography - disseminate moving depiction, Class X felony (13 counts)

Child pornography - disseminate image, Class 1 felony (2 counts)

Child pornography - possess moving depiction, Class 2 felony (15 counts)

Prior to Dec. 5, 2023, Finn is accused of disseminating and possession several child pornography videos and images, according to prosecutors.

A judge granted the state's request to detain Finn in the Kane County Jail while his case is still pending.

He's set to appear in court at 9 a.m., Feb. 7, in the Kane County Judicial Center.