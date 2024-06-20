Summer kicks off with hot deals at Dunkin’ Donuts, Buffalo Wild Wings and more

Summer has officially arrived!

To celebrate, several restaurants and businesses are kicking off the season with hot new deals. Some of those deals can be found below:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will give its rewards program members a free order of boneless wings when they purchase one on June 20. The chain is also offering a $19.99 all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries deal every Monday and Wednesday until July 10.

Dunkin' Donuts

June 20 marks the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day. $1 from every ice coffee and cold brew purchased at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies reward members can get a free scoop of ice cream in a cup in stores or online on June 20. No purchase is necessary to get the free scoop. Rewards members can also get a free classic cookie when they purchase any scoop of ice cream in a cup or a cookie sandwich between June 21-23.

Kroger Ice Cream

Kroger is kicking off the season by giving away 45,000 pints of free Kroger brand ice cream. The deal is available by using a limited-time, single-use digital coupon on June 20.

To get a free pint of ice cream, visit freekrogericecream.com.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering $1 BOGO Original Glazed Donuts on June 20 to celebrate the "Hot Light-est" day of the year. Random guests will also be selected to receive a free dozen on Thursday. The offer is available in stores and online with the code 'SUMMER.'

Shake Shack

Shake Shack customers will be able to cool down on June 26 with a free shake when they spend $10 at the restaurant. The promotion will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day. The offer is available in stores and online with the code ‘FAVESHAKE.’

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays announced their ‘Longest Friday Sweepstakes’ where 21 of their lucky customers will win free TGI Fridays for a year along with a $1000 e-gift card. Customers will be able to enter the contest by following and tagging @TGIFridays using #TheLongestTGIFriday and #SweepstakesEntry on Instagram from June 14-21.

The chain will also extend its $5 happy hour menu to be available all day on June 21.

White castle

White Castle will offer BOGO free on small shakes purchased after 8 p.m. from June 20-23. The promotion will be available in stores and online. For online orders, use code ‘SUMMER’ to activate the promotion.