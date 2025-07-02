From your couch to your lawn, allergy season is still on

The Brief The moisture-rich air, plus the warm temperatures, creates a rampant breeding ground for certain allergens – and without any rain, the allergens remain airborne. If you struggle with allergens, such as mold, ragweed pollen, and dust, try using a dehumidifier, air-purifier or stay inside.



Have you been sneezing, wheezing, or maybe even a little fatigued lately? Spring is not the only season that brings allergies to the Midwest. The widespread effects of allergens linger from summer into early fall. The main driving force for this is the weather.

What we know:

As of July 2nd, high temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to remain in the low to mid 90s. Combined with below-average June rainfall, which was about 1 to 2 inches below normal north of the I-74 corridor, the conditions are favorable for increased allergen activity.

During the summer, the air temperature surges and is able to hold onto more water vapor without condensing. The moisture-rich air, plus the warm temperatures, creates a rampant breeding ground for certain allergens – and without any rain, the allergens remain airborne.

The allergy outlook for the Chicagoland area highlights:

Mold

Ragweed pollen

Dust

If you are being affected by this week’s allergen buffet, here are a few tips and tricks to minimize your symptoms:

Use a dehumidifier

Prevent leakage around roofing or plumbing

Reschedule outdoor activities if you are overly sensitive

Use an in-home air purifier

Regularly wash bedding

Create scheduled house cleaning habits



