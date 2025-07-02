From your couch to your lawn, allergy season is still on
CHICAGO - Have you been sneezing, wheezing, or maybe even a little fatigued lately? Spring is not the only season that brings allergies to the Midwest. The widespread effects of allergens linger from summer into early fall. The main driving force for this is the weather.
What we know:
As of July 2nd, high temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to remain in the low to mid 90s. Combined with below-average June rainfall, which was about 1 to 2 inches below normal north of the I-74 corridor, the conditions are favorable for increased allergen activity.
During the summer, the air temperature surges and is able to hold onto more water vapor without condensing. The moisture-rich air, plus the warm temperatures, creates a rampant breeding ground for certain allergens – and without any rain, the allergens remain airborne.
The allergy outlook for the Chicagoland area highlights:
- Mold
- Ragweed pollen
- Dust
If you are being affected by this week’s allergen buffet, here are a few tips and tricks to minimize your symptoms:
- MoldUse a dehumidifierPrevent leakage around roofing or plumbing
- Use a dehumidifier
- Prevent leakage around roofing or plumbing
- Ragweed pollenPollen dispersal is highest between 5–10 a.m.Reschedule outdoor activities if you are overly sensitive
- Pollen dispersal is highest between 5–10 a.m.Reschedule outdoor activities if you are overly sensitive
- Reschedule outdoor activities if you are overly sensitive
- DustUse an in-home air purifierRegularly wash beddingCreate scheduled house cleaning habits
- Use an in-home air purifier
- Regularly wash bedding
- Create scheduled house cleaning habits