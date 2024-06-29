Expand / Collapse search

Sundance brings independent film fest to Chicago

By Fox 32 News
Published  June 29, 2024 7:13am CDT
Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024 to take place this weekend

The Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024 will be held from June 28 – 30!

CHICAGO - The spotlight on independent film is shining this weekend at Sundance Institute and Chicago 2024.

The city's department of cultural affairs and Choose Chicago partnered with the Sundance Institute to make it happen.

The film festival includes screenings of four movies, panel discussions, and master classes.

"Sundance Institute and Chicago 2024 makes Chicago the first city in the U.S. to host an independent film weekend in partnership with the Sundance Institute outside of Park City, Utah," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Tickets for all screenings, panel discussions and master classes are available at SundanceInstituteXChicago.com.