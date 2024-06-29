Sundance brings independent film fest to Chicago

The spotlight on independent film is shining this weekend at Sundance Institute and Chicago 2024.

The city's department of cultural affairs and Choose Chicago partnered with the Sundance Institute to make it happen.

The film festival includes screenings of four movies, panel discussions, and master classes.

"Sundance Institute and Chicago 2024 makes Chicago the first city in the U.S. to host an independent film weekend in partnership with the Sundance Institute outside of Park City, Utah," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Tickets for all screenings, panel discussions and master classes are available at SundanceInstituteXChicago.com.